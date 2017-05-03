Selena Gomez: ‘I Think I’d be Fine if it All Went Away’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Right now, Selena Gomez has the world in the palm of just one hand. She’s making the scene with new boyfriend The Weeknd, she was the executive producer on the hit show 13 Reasons Why and her music career ain’t lookin’ too shabby. She tracked the Yaz song “Only You” for 13 Reasons and recently recorded a duet with Thomas Rhett for his upcoming album. But in a recent moment of contemplation Gomez said that fame is fleeting and she’d still be happy without it.

“I feel like I’m just starting, but I think I’d be fine if it all went away,” she told Humans of New York Photographer Brandon Stanton.

Gomez added that she was raised to appreciate success and realize that for many performers it doesn’t last. “I get that from my mother,” she said. “From the moment I started singing, she always reminded me that all of this was a privilege, and could be taken at any moment. So singing is not how I define myself. I try to keep my identity rooted in my friendships and my faith.”

In an interview with ET, Gomez recently addressed the success of 13 Reasons Why and touched on her personal life.

“13 Reasons Why was a really big moment for me, just because we had the book for seven years and we worked so hard on it,” she said. “But, everything. You know, my personal life, and my family and my friends — I’m just, I’m in a really happy place. It’s been good.”