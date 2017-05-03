Watch Phoenix Perform New Single ‘J-Boy’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Experience "a lost paradise made of eternal Roman summers." May 3, 2017 9:28 AM
By Robyn Collins

Grammy-winning Phoenix shared “J-Boy,” the lead single from their upcoming album Ti Amo, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tuesday night (May 2).

The new project is due to drop June 9.

The band explained in a statement that their follow-up to 2013’s Bankrupt! is intended to paint, “a fantasized version of Italy: a lost paradise made of eternal Roman summers (hyper-light, hyper-clarity, pistachio gelato), jukeboxes on the beach, Monica Vitti and Marcello Mastroianni, fearless desire and antique marble statues.”

Watch them play “J-Boy” below.

