Will Led Zeppelin Reunite for Desert Trip?

By Hayden Wright

It’s been ten years since Led Zeppelin performed together, and their 50th anniversary is just around the corner in 2018. A cryptic message on vocalist Robert Plant’s website has fans wondering whether a reunion is coming sooner, rather than later. The brief missive simply reads “Any time now…” and “well-placed sources” tell Feel Numb that Led Zeppelin may reform for Desert Trip. The October festival in Indio, California could make history if these rumors are true.

The last time Led Zeppelin got together was the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert at London’s O2 Arena in 2007. According to NME, ticket requests for that concert reached 20 million. Since then, remaining members have gone their separate ways but the possibility of a reunion is never far from mind.

If nothing pans out for 2017, there are countless ways to celebrate a half-century of Led Zeppelin next year —a tour, a string of special engagements, more previously unreleased material and interviews. Plant and company should start laying the groundwork for a banner 50th anniversary — and perhaps Desert Trip is where it all begins.