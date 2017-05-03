Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez to Appear on ‘The Late Late Show’ Special

By Abby Hassler

Superstars Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez will appear as James Corden’s featured guests for the upcoming The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017, May 22 at 10:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

Perry will join Corden for a new edition of Carpool Karaoke, while Lopez will take a Toddlerography dance lesson with the talk show host. The special will also feature a dynamic musical performance, and Corden sharing some of his favorite moments from the show so far.

This marks the second primetime special for The Late Late Show. Last year’s episode won the show an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special.