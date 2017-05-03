DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Imagine Dragons Welcome Dancing Aliens in ‘Thunder’ Video

May 3, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Imagine Dragons

By Abby Hassler

Floating sheep? Alien dance offs? Freeways filled with Ferraris? In their typical quirky fashion, Imagine Dragons debuted the music video for their second single, “Thunder,” off their upcoming third studio album. The record is slated for release later this year.

Directed by Joseph Kahn, the black and white video shot in Dubai features band members stoically singing (and sometimes grooving to the beat) as aliens land around an empty city and proceed to dance.

Watch the music video below.

