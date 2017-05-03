Halsey Announces Tour Dates with Charli XCX & PartyNextDoor

By Abby Hassler
Halsey will tour with Charli XCX and PartyNextDoor across North America during September, October and November this year. The tour will celebrate her second studio album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, which is set to arrive June 2.
Taking to social media to announce the news, the singer excitedly wrote, “this is the biggest tour I’ve ever done. and I’m gonna bring u the biggest show to go with it. ⚡️🔥🌴”
The tour kicks off September 29 in Uncasville, Connecticut and wraps up November 22 in Cleveland, OH. Ticket pre-sale begins May 8, with general tickets going on sale May 12. Now, with a tour named World Tour: Installment One, fans are left to assume the singer will be adding a second leg to the already extensive outing.
Check the list of Halsey’s tour dates below.
9/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
10/3 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
10/4 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
10/6 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/9 – Washington, D.C. @ Verizon Center
10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/19 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
10/21 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
10/22 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
10/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/27 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
10/29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
11/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
11/4 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
11/5 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
11/7 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
11/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/14 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
11/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/19 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
11/21 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center