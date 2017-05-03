DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Haim Release New Single ‘Want You Back’

May 3, 2017 3:42 PM
Filed Under: haim

By Abby Hassler 

Last week, Haim debuted their P.T. Anderson-directed video for “Right Now.” Today (May 3), the three L.A. sisters released a catchy, heartfelt new single, “Want You Back” off their upcoming album, Something To Tell You.

“Want You Back” features compelling lyrics about lost love and second chances. The record will follow the band’s highly acclaimed 2013 debut album, Days Are Gone and will arrive July 7.

Haim will perform their new music on SNL May 13.

Listen to the new track below.

