Chris Pine & Kate McKinnon Dance Themselves Clean

By Abby Hassler

LCD Soundsystem will perform on this Saturday’s (May 6) episode of Saturday Night Live alongside guest host Chris Pine.

To get fans ready, SNL released a short promo for the upcoming episode. In the video, Pine and SNL star Kate McKinnon dance around and wreck havoc in the studio, while LCD Soundsystem’s “Dance Yrself Clean” blasts in the background.

The track comes off the band’s upcoming third studio album This is Happening, which came out May 18, 2010.

Watch the hilarious SNL promo below.