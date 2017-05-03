Chance the Rapper Cancels European Summer Festival Dates

By Jon Wiederhorn

Chance The Rapper has nixed a series of European summer festival dates because they conflicted with his busy schedule.

The Chicago rapper will no longer appear at Øya in Oslo, Norway, Way Out West in Gothenburg, Sweden, HAVEN in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Pukkelpop in Hasselt, Belgium.

However, he will still play the Wireless Festival in London on July 7.

“It is with regret that Chance the Rapper has to cancel his upcoming performance at Way Out West and his European festival tour in August,” reads a statement. “This is due to scheduling conflicts beyond his control. Chance sends his apologies to his fans and looks forward to returning to Europe soon.”