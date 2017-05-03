Brad Pitt Says Frank Ocean is a ‘Very Special’ Musician

By Abby Hassler

In a recent interview with GQ, Brad Pitt opened up for the first time since his divorce from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. During the interview, Pitt revealed pain caused by the split led him to the world of R&B music.

“I just got R&B for the first time,” he explained. “R&B comes from great pain, but it’s a celebration. To me, it’s embracing what’s left.”

So what kind of R&B music is the Fight Club actor listening to these days? He said Marvin Gaye’s Here, My Dear (the singer’s iconic album about divorce) got him started, but now he is currently tuning into Frank Ocean.

“I’ve been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean,” he revealed. “I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He’s painfully honest. He’s very, very special. I can’t find a bad one.”