DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Brad Pitt Says Frank Ocean is a ‘Very Special’ Musician

"Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest." May 3, 2017 4:06 PM
Filed Under: Brad Pitt, Frank Ocean

By Abby Hassler

In a recent interview with GQ, Brad Pitt opened up for the first time since his divorce from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. During the interview, Pitt revealed pain caused by the split led him to the world of R&B music.

“I just got R&B for the first time,” he explained. “R&B comes from great pain, but it’s a celebration. To me, it’s embracing what’s left.”

Related: Frank Ocean Drops New Version of ‘Slide on Me’ Featuring Young Thug

So what kind of R&B music is the Fight Club actor listening to these days? He said Marvin Gaye’s Here, My Dear (the singer’s iconic album about divorce) got him started, but now he is currently tuning into Frank Ocean.

“I’ve been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean,” he revealed. “I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He’s painfully honest. He’s very, very special. I can’t find a bad one.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live