Zayn Malik Chastised by Fans After Asking for Charity Donations

"You're the one with millions. YOU help," wrote one fan. May 2, 2017 9:09 AM
By Annie Reuter

Zayn Malik has been reprimanded by fans after he asked for donations to aid his mother’s best friend who is battling cancer. On Friday (April 28), the former One Direction member posted a call to action on Twitter with a link to a GoFundMe page.

“This is my Mum’s best friend,” he wrote. “Please help in any way possible.”

The GoFundMe page explains that the money will go towards life-saving cancer treatment for a woman named Ayesha Daniels. The page is asking to raise £120,000 (approximately $154,,900). Now, some of Malik’s fans are lashing out at the singer, asking why he can’t donate the money himself.

“You’re the one with millions. YOU help,” wrote one fan. Read the other comments below:

While some fans are speaking out against Malik, 338 people have already helped to raise nearly $15,000 in three days since the GoFundMe page was created.

