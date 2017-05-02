DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Radiohead to Issue 20th Anniversary Edition of ‘OK Computer’

May 2, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: Radiohead

By Abby Hassler

Radiohead will issue OKNOTOK June 23 to roughly coincide with the original 1997 release of the band’s landmark third studio album, OK Computer.

This reissued album will feature the 12 original tracks, eight B-sides and the three previously unreleased recordings: “I Promise,” “Lift,” and “Man Of War.” All material featured on OKNOTOK is newly remastered from original analog tapes.

The upcoming release features the OKNOTOK Boxed Edition, vinyl, double CD and digital format releases. The Boxed Edition, which will ship in July, features three heavyweight 180 gram black 12 inch vinyl records, a hardcover book of over 30 artworks and full lyrics, a 104-page notebook from Thom Yorke’s library, a 48-page sketchbook of Donwood and Tchock’s preparatory work and a C90 cassette mix tape created by the band.

All other formats will release June 23.

 

