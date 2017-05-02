‘Nashville’ Cast Announce 2017 Summer Tour

By Annie Reuter

Fans of the television show Nashville will get their chance to hear the music from the series live this summer when the cast embarks on its 2017 U.S. Tour. Actors Clare Bowen, Chris Carmack, Charles Esten and Jonathan Jackson are confirmed to play 11 dates this July and August.

This year marks the cast’s fourth U.S. concert tour. The news comes following their successful sold-out international tour in the UK and Ireland. The U.S. leg kicks off on July 23 in Orlando, Florida. Tickets go on sale May 5 and a limited number of VIP packages with meet and greet opportunities are available.

“This tour has become a celebration of everything fans around the world appreciate about the TV series ‘Nashville,’” said Opry Entertainment President Steve Buchanan in a press release. “Our audience loves the stories the series tells and the music used to tell them. The tour brings our storytellers, their music, and fans together in a way that gets more exciting to witness every year, both internationally and here at home.”

2017 Nashville Tour Dates:

July 23 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

July 25 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

July 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre (on sale in June)

July 28 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre

July 29 – Robinsonville, MS @ Horseshoe Tunica

July 30 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

Aug. 1 – Vienna VA @ Wolf Trap for the Performing Arts (on sale now)

Aug. 2 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug. 4 – Richmond, VA @ Innsbrook After Hours

Aug. 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater

Aug. 6 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Spa & Resort Event Center