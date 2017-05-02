DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Metallica to Release ‘Live at Webster Hall’ Album

The band revisited its club daze for one night. May 2, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: Metallica

By Annie Reuter

Metallica invited 1,500 members of their fan club to a special their performance at Webster Hall in New York City last September. Now, those who couldn’t score tickets can hear the band’s club show in its entirety when Metallica release Live at Webster Hall on May 5.

Related: Metallica Offer to Replace Cover Band’s Stolen Instruments

The album will be available in two-disc and triple LP limited editions. The recording was remastered for vinyl on three 140 gram LPs. The project was mixed by Greg Fidelman, who produced the band’s last studio album Hardwired… to Self-Destruct. 

Live at Webster Hall is available for $39.98 for vinyl, $16.44 for CD. Only one copy is allowed per customer, and both editions come with a free digital download. The complete track listing is below:

Metallica ‘Live at Webster Hall’ Vinyl Track Listing:

Side A
Breadfan
Holier Than Thou
Battery
Harvester Of Sorrow
Side B
Fade To Black
Moth Into Flame
Side C
Sad But True
Orion
Side D
One
Master Of Puppets
Side E
For Whom The Bell Tolls
Enter Sandman
Encore Jam
Whiskey In The Jar
Side F
Hardwired
Seek & Destroy

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live