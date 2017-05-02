Little Big Town Perform ‘I Is for Instruments’ on ‘Sesame Street’

By Abby Hassler

Little Big Town tapped into a younger fan base when they performed the song “I Is for Instruments” on Sesame Street.

The video features the band dancing around with Sesame Street characters Elmo, Grover, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby, as they sing about musical instruments.

“They look and sound so different, just like you and me. They still play great together, just like you and me,” the band sings.

The band is currently on tour, which will continue through the end of November.

Watch the video below.