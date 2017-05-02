John Lennon Graphic Novel Gets Animated Trailer

By Abby Hassler

John Lennon fans, get ready to see your favorite musician in an entirely new light. A new graphic novel from writer Eric Cobeyran and French artist Horne will tell the story of Lennon’s life from a unique point of view.

Based on David Foenkinos’ 2010 novel “Lennon,” “Lennon: The New York Years” features the late star during his time living in New York City. The novel showcases Lennon talking about his life to an unnamed therapist who resides in his building, according to Consequence of Sound.

“Lennon: The New York Years” will arrive later this month and to get fans excited about its release, the comic publisher IDW shared a new trailer for the novel.

Watch the trailer below.