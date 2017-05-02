DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Harry Styles Releases New Single ‘Sweet Creature’

May 2, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Harry Styles

Harry Styles has released his new single “Sweet Creature.”

The song is the second to be released from Styles’ forthcoming self-titled solo debut album, which will be released on May 12.

The track was written by Styles and Thomas Hull and was produced by Kid Harpoon with additional production by Jeff Bhasker, Alex Salibian and Tyler Johnson.

Previously, the former One Direction singer had released the album’s lead single “Sing of the Times.”

Check out Harry’s new track below.

