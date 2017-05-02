Chris Brown Unveils 40-Song Track List for ‘Heartbreak on a Full Moon’

By Abby Hassler
Chris Brown took to social media to unveil his huge 40-song track list for his upcoming album Heartbreak on a Full Moon. The double album is slated for release later this year.
Other than “Party,” which features Gucci Mane and Usher, the record appears to feature free, although it’s certainly possible special guests will be revealed at a later date.
The massive release is the follow up to 2015’s Royalty.
Check out the post below.
Heartbreak on a Full Moon full tracklisting:
1. Lost and Found
2. Tempo
3. Confidence
4. Privacy
5. Juicy Booty
6. Tough Love
7. Paradise
8. Covered In You
9. Party ft. Gucci Mane & Usher
10. Even
11. Roses
12. Pull up
13. Heartbreak on a Full Moon
14. Hurt The Same
15. Tell Me What 2 Do
16. I Love Her
17. You Like
18. This Ain’t
19. Sip
20. Stranger
21. Summer Breeze
22. Enemy
23. Reddi Whip
24. I Pour Down
25. Hope You Do
26. No Exit
27. This Way
28. Frustrated
29. Bite My Tongue
30. Daylight Savings
31. Handle it
32. Otha N—–
33. Nowhere
34. Secret
35. All In
36. Only For Me
37. Yellow Tape
38. Questions
39. Emotions
40. Last All Night