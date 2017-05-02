Chris Brown Unveils 40-Song Track List for ‘Heartbreak on a Full Moon’

By Abby Hassler

Chris Brown took to social media to unveil his huge 40-song track list for his upcoming album Heartbreak on a Full Moon. The double album is slated for release later this year.

Other than “Party,” which features Gucci Mane and Usher, the record appears to feature free, although it’s certainly possible special guests will be revealed at a later date.

The massive release is the follow up to 2015’s Royalty.

Check out the post below.

Sneak Peek: Double album #heartbreakonafullmoon A post shared by 🤖👽🌕 (@chrisbrownofficial) on May 1, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

Heartbreak on a Full Moon full tracklisting:

1. Lost and Found

2. Tempo

3. Confidence

4. Privacy

5. Juicy Booty

6. Tough Love

7. Paradise

8. Covered In You

9. Party ft. Gucci Mane & Usher

10. Even

11. Roses

12. Pull up

13. Heartbreak on a Full Moon

14. Hurt The Same

15. Tell Me What 2 Do

16. I Love Her

17. You Like

18. This Ain’t

19. Sip

20. Stranger

21. Summer Breeze

22. Enemy

23. Reddi Whip

24. I Pour Down

25. Hope You Do

26. No Exit

27. This Way

28. Frustrated

29. Bite My Tongue

30. Daylight Savings

31. Handle it

32. Otha N—–

33. Nowhere

34. Secret

35. All In

36. Only For Me

37. Yellow Tape

38. Questions

39. Emotions

40. Last All Night