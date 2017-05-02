Billy Ray Cyrus Issues 25th Anniversary Edition of ‘Achy Breaky Heart’

By Abby Hassler

Billy Ray Cyrus is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his hit song “Achy Breaky Heart” with a brand new version.

“When the song was released in the spring of ‘92 the world, believe it or not, felt much like it does right now,” Cyrus explained. “There were wars and rumors of wars. Famine and darkness was revealing itself much around the globe. People were divided. And politically it felt as crazy across America as it does now. Basically, it felt like a good time for a happy song. Something simple that everyone could sing and yes, even dance to. Take your mind off all the heavy stuff for 3 minutes and 27 seconds!”

Check out the new version of “Achy Breaky Heart” below.