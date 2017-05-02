DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Beyoncé Tour Mic Fetches Hefty Sum at Auction

May 2, 2017 2:48 PM
Filed Under: Beyonce

By Abby Hassler

Everyone wants a piece of Beyoncé. A lucky fan recently bought the mic the Lemonade star used on her Formation World Tour and at the Grammys for the hefty price tag of $11,000.

A woman named CeCe Hendriks purchased the mic at the Wearable Art Gala in L.A., an auction event put on by the singer’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, according to TMZ.

The mic’s new owner, Hendriks, said she can see the wear and tear from where Queen Bey held it during her performances. She said she’ll give the mic as a gift for her son’s 13th birthday and then lock it away in a safety deposit box.

