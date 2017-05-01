The Game Sues Viacom for $20 Million

The Game is suing Viacom for $20 million.

The rapper says the company’s negligence failed to protect him from Priscilla Rainey, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rainy accused Game of sexual assault after appearing on his VH1 reality show She Got Game. A jury found the rapper guilty and ordered him to pay $7.1 million.

In a new filing, The Game claims Viacom (VH1’s parent company) knew about Rainey’s checked past, but still allowed her to participate in the program.

“Defendants clearly had knowledge of Rainey’s violent and extensive arrest history, yet they chose ratings over protecting the Plaintiff and others,” states the complaint. “In addition to having knowledge of Rainey’s multiple arrests, Defendants knew, or should have known, that Rainey was Baker Acted in 2012.” The Baker Act allows for emergency or involuntary commitment.

This is an ongoing story.