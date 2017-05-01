DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

The Game Sues Viacom for $20 Million

May 1, 2017 6:22 PM
Filed Under: The Game

The Game is suing Viacom for $20 million.

The rapper says the company’s negligence failed to protect him from Priscilla Rainey, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Related: The Game Sentenced for Assaulting L.A. Policeman

Rainy accused Game of sexual assault after appearing on his VH1 reality show She Got Game. A jury found the rapper guilty and ordered him to pay $7.1 million.

In a new filing, The Game claims Viacom (VH1’s parent company) knew about Rainey’s checked past, but still allowed her to participate in the program.

“Defendants clearly had knowledge of Rainey’s violent and extensive arrest history, yet they chose ratings over protecting the Plaintiff and others,” states the complaint. “In addition to having knowledge of Rainey’s multiple arrests, Defendants knew, or should have known, that Rainey was Baker Acted in 2012.” The Baker Act allows for emergency or involuntary commitment.

This is an ongoing story.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live