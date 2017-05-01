Post Malone Has Fun Crushing Cars in a Tank

By Abby Hassler

Post Malone seems to enjoy messing around with heavy artillery and tanks in a new video from H3h3Productions. The clip features Malone and his crew hitting up a gun store, shooting range and crushing an old Toyota in a military-grade tank.

Related: Post Malone Orders $8,000 Worth of Popeyes at Coachella

Just a few weeks before his tank-crushing fun, Malone’s Stoney album went platinum and he celebrated with thousands of dollars worth of Popeyes biscuits at his 2017 Coachella party. When you have a platinum album, you’ve got money to spend apparently.

Check out the full video below.