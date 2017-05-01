Nicki Minaj Drops Steamy ‘Regret in Your Tears’ Music Video

By Abby Hassler

The iconic Nicki Minaj is back with a new music video for her track “Regret in Your Tears” off her upcoming album. This video follows the previous release of her music video for her song “No Frauds” earlier this month.

Shot by Mert and Marcus, the video features unique underwater scenes and sultry Minaj moments.

Minaj had fun getting her fans excited about the new video on social media, tweeting, “Ok, just got the official word that the # RegretInYourTearsVIDEO will drop at 1pm EST on TIDAL!!!!!!!!!!! 2 1/2 hours!!!!!!! Who’s ready?!?!!”

Check out the post and a preview of the TIDAL exclusive below.