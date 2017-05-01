DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Jay Z and J. Cole to Headline Made in America 2017

Migos, Solange, Run the Jewels and Sampha will also perform May 1, 2017 1:36 PM
Filed Under: j. cole, Jay-Z, The Chainsmokers

By Abby Hassler

Jay Z, J. Cole will headline this year’s Made in America festival Sept. 2 to 3 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.

Other performers include The Chainsmokers, Migos, Solange, Run the Jewels, Little Jewels, 21 Savage, Sampha, Marian Hill, Pusha T, Kelela, Stormzy and many more.

This will be the seventh annual event since Jay Z founded the inaugural festival Sept. 1 to 2, 2012. Ticket pre-sale begins at 2 p.m. EST today (May 1). General on-sale will begin this Friday, May 5 at 10am ET.

Check out the full lineup below.

