J. Cole Shares ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ Documentary on YouTube

By Abby Hassler

J. Cole just made his HBO documentary, 4 Your Eyez Only, available on YouTube in full. Directed by Cole and Scott Lazer, the 48-minute video features the rapper traveling around the country showing the difficulties people face every day.

“I felt like it would be mad powerful for black people to see black people talking to each other,” Cole told the New York Times ahead of the documentary’s release. “And you see a rapper who’s considered one of the biggest in the game, just listening. These are people that never get to be heard, by the world or even by each other.”

Cole also release the mini music video for his “Neighbors” track, which features footage from when a SWAT team raided the rapper’s The Sheltuh studio in North Carolina after his neighbors suspected his crew was using the location to grow weed.

“They go downstairs and all they see is a studio, and obviously they felt stupid. It’s just crazy ironic because out of anybody, they picked the wrong person,” Cole producer Elite told Complex. “J. Cole is the last person to do anything like that. He’s out here doing extremely positive things for the community and for young artists. Because of obvious racism from the neighbors, the police were called and a raid took place.”

Watch the full documentary and music video below.