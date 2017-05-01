Eric Church Announces Final Tour Dates of 2017

Eric Church has announced his final run of tour dates for 2017.

For his final eight shows, Church will retire his two-set model and instead bring special guests to join him. Brothers Osborne and Ashley McBryde have been announced as support for the Alabama dates. Other guests will be announced shortly.

“This tour has been so special musically; I can honestly say I’m really gonna miss it,” Church said, reflecting on his current 62-stop trek. “That being said, I’m looking forward to sharing the bill with some artists I enjoy. It’s gonna be a fun challenge to turn a three-hour show into a shorter one that can vary drastically night-to-night.”

Check out Church’s final run of date below. Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Sept. 2 and 3 Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys**

Sept 7 Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater**

Sept. 8 Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**

Sept 15 Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater*

Sept 16 Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater*

Sept 21 and 22 Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

Oct. 29 Las Vegas, NV @ Route 91 Festival+

*With special guests Brothers Osborne and Ashley McBryde; on sale May 12 at 10 a.m.

**Special guests announced soon

+Previously announced

