Drake Congratulates Kendrick Lamar on ‘DAMN’ Sales Beating ‘More Life’

May 1, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Drake, Kendrick Lamar

By Abby Hassler

Drake holds no ill will toward Kendrick Lamar and his latest album release, DAMN. Recent figures surfaced that Lamar’s record outsold Drake’s More Life in its first week.

According to the numbers, Lamar sold 603,000 copies, with 353,000 being traditional sales. Drake sold an equally impressive 505,000, falling short of Lamar’s numbers by 100,000.

Instead of igniting a new rap rivalry, Drake liked the social media post highlighting the numbers and commented, “Amazing to see our music moving!!!”

It seems that Drake, as the world’s most-streamed artist on Spotify, has nothing but love for Lamar’s latest success.

Check out the post below.

Listen Live