Shania Twain Debuts New Single ‘Life’s About to Get Good’

April 30, 2017 7:33 AM
Filed Under: Shania Twain

By Radio.com Staff

Shania Twain performed her new single “Life’s About to Get Good,” for the first time this weekend at Stagecoach.

“I was at home, looking out at the ocean, and I said to myself, ‘Here I am stuck in this past of negativity, but it’s so beautiful out. I’m not in the mood to write a feeling-sorry-for-myself song,'” Twain said, discussing the inspiration for her new track. “You can’t have the good without the bad. And that’s what the song ended up being about.”

The track is the lead single from Shania’s new studio album, her first in 15 years, which is set to drop this September.

Check out fan footage of the performance below.

