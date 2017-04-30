DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Shania Twain Brings Out Kelsea Ballerini, Nick Jonas at Stagecoach

April 30, 2017 7:39 AM
Filed Under: Kelsea Ballerini, Nick Jonas, Shania Twain

By Jackson Dodd

Shania Twain is full of surprises.

During her set on day two of Stagecoach Country Music Festival, Twain invited both Kelsea Ballerini and Nick Jonas to join her on stage.

“This is a very special moment in the show,” Twain said as she introduced Ballerini.

The ladies launched into Twain’s hit, “Any Man of Mine,” a song Twain said is about “female assertion” and required a little help from Ballerini.

Twain had another surprise in store for fans. Nick Jonas.

 “You’re gonna go nuts. He’s a new friend of mine,” Twain told the crowd.

The two launched into Twain’s “Party For Two.” The song was originally released in 2004 as two versions: one for pop, featuring Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath and the other for country, featuring Billy Currington.

After the duet, Jonas told the crowd, “Shania Twain is the reason I’m in music today.”

Check out fan footage of both performances below.

