Tame Impala Threaten to Sue Chinese Milk Company

"I mean COME ON guys at least put some effort in." April 28, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: Tame Impala

By Hayden Wright

A Chinese milk company released an ad with music that may sound familiar to Tame Impala fans. The band shared an Instagram video of the commercial which features an adaptation of “The Less I Know The Better.” In the incredulous caption, Kevin Parker and company wrote:

“I mean COME ON guys at least put some effort in.”

The account hashtagged the post #lawsuit and #nowitsmyturn. The ad is for a blueberry milk drink, which doesn’t sound all that appetizing with or without a Tame Impala soundtrack. Review the evidence for yourself… here’s the milk commercial:

I mean COME ON guys at least put some effort in. @sonyatvaustralia #Lawsuit #nowitsmyturn

A post shared by Tame Impala (@tame__impala) on

And here’s Tame Impala’s original:

