Listen to Previously Unreleased Prince Track, ‘Electric Intercourse’ From ‘Purple Rain’ Reissue

By Robyn Collins

The Deluxe and Deluxe-Expanded Editions of Prince’s Purple Rain will come out on June 23 — almost 33 years the day of the album’s first release — and will feature the previously unreleased “Electric Intercourse,” which is currently streaming.

“Electric Intercourse” was originally replaced on the album by “The Beautiful Ones.” The song was previously available in live versions on bootlegs, but the studio version had not been released.

The reissue also includes the 2015 Paisley Park Remaster of the original tapes from the soundtrack, which was overseen by Prince. The second disc, From The Vault: Unreleased, features 11 previously unreleased songs from 1983 to 1984, including “Electric Intercourse,” “Possessed,” “Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden,” the instrumental “Father’s Song,” “We Can F—,” and “Katrina’s Paper Dolls.” The expanded edition includes a third disc of singles and B-sides from the era as well as the concert film Prince and the Revolution Live!

Listen to ‘Electric Intercourse’ here:

The complete tracklist for the sets is below:

Disc One: Original Album (2015 Paisley Park Remaster)

1. Let’s Go Crazy

2. Take Me With U

3. The Beautiful Ones

4. Computer Blue

5. Darling Nikki

6. When Doves Cry

7. I Would Die 4 U

8. Baby I’m A Star

9. Purple Rain

Disc Two: From The Vault & Previously Unreleased

1. The Dance Electric

2. Love And Sex

3. Computer Blue (“Hallway Speech” version)

4. Electric Intercourse (studio)

5. Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden

6. Possessed (1983 version)

7. Wonderful Ass

8. Velvet Kitty Cat

9. Katrina’s Paper Dolls

10. We Can F–k

11. Father’s Song

PURPLE RAIN DELUXE – EXPANDED EDITION

Includes Disc One and Disc Two as Listed Above

Disc Three: Single Edits & B-Sides

1. When Doves Cry (edit)

2. 17 Days

3. Let’s Go Crazy (edit)

4. Let’s Go Crazy (Special Dance Mix)

5. Erotic City

6. Erotic City (“Make Love Not War Erotic City Come Alive”)

7. Purple Rain (edit)

8. God

9. God (Love Theme From Purple Rain)

10. Another Lonely Christmas

11. Another Lonely Christmas (extended version)

12. I Would Die 4 U (edit)

13. I Would Die 4 U (extended version)

14. Baby I’m A Star (edit)

15. Take Me With U (edit)

DVD: Prince And The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985

1. Let’s Go Crazy

2. Delirious

3. 1999

4. Little Red Corvette

5. Take Me With U

6. Do Me, Baby

7. Irresistible Bitch

8. Possessed

9. How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

10. Let’s Pretend We’re Married

11. International Lover

12. God

13. Computer Blue

14. Darling Nikki

15. The Beautiful Ones

16. When Doves Cry

17. I Would Die 4 U

18. Baby I’m A Star

19. Purple Rain