DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Portugal. The Man Drop ‘Number One’ Music Video

April 28, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: portugal. the man

By Abby Hassler

Portugal. The Man have released their newest single, “Number One,” and a companion video off their upcoming album Woodstock, which will arrive June 16.

The video features little children seemingly standing in front of a flashing screen with mesmerized faces.

Related: Portugal. The Man to Release Custom Weed Strain

This track follows the release of the band’s earlier single, “Feel It Still,” which recently earned a number one slot on the Billboard airplay chart for the Adult Alternative Songs airplay ranking.

Fans can preorder Woodstock starting today, where they will receive an instant download of this latest single, “Number One.”

Watch the music video below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live