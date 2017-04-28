Missio Share New Track ‘Everybody Gets High’

By Radio.com Staff

Missio has shared a new song, “Everybody Gets High,” the fourth track from their forthcoming album, Loner, due May 19. The duo of Matthew Brue and David Butler broke through in 2017 with their hit “Middle Finger.”

“‘Everybody Gets High’ is the brief summary of my life described in an almost folklore manner,” says Matthew Brue. “Its dark formality builds to the lyrics ‘Everybody gets High, why the hell can’t I?’ which is often a thought I continually fight with.”

Fans who pre-order the album will get “Middle Fingers,” “Everybody Gets High,” “Bottom of The Deep Blue Sea” and “KDV” ft. SHUG instantly.