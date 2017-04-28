DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Machine Gun Kelly Drops New Track ‘Let You Go’

April 28, 2017 2:33 PM
Filed Under: Machine Gun Kelly

By Abby Hassler

Machine Gun Kelly veers further into the pop genre with his latest single “Let You Go” off his upcoming album, Bloom, which arrives May 12.

The track’s lyrics center around a failed relationship MGK is struggling to let go of. This single follows his previously released “At My Best” with Hailee Steinfeld and “Bad  Things” with Camila Cabello.

“Woah, woah / She said you need to let me go / Woah, woah / She said I died for you, you’re like my drug but I can’t get high off you / You’re not mine anymore,” MGK sings in the pop-sounding chorus.

Listen to the track below.

