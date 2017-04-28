DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Halsey’s ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ Features Quavo, Lauren Jauregui

April 28, 2017 1:17 PM
Filed Under: halsey

By Radio.com Staff

Halsey has revealed the tracklisting for her highly anticipated new album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, which will be released on June 2.

Related: Halsey Changes Gears with New Dance-Influenced Album

The album features Fith Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui on a track called “Strangers,” Cashmere Cat on “Hopeless,” and Quavo from Migos on a song titled “Lie.”

Check out the full tracklisting for Hopeless Fountain Kingdom below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live