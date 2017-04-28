Fyre Festival Postponed After Blink-182 Cancel Appearance

By Robyn Collins

Ja Rule and Billy McFarland’s Fyre Festival in Exumas, Bahamas, has been postponed because the grounds were apparently not prepared to handle large-scale event.

First, headliners Blink-182 pulled out of the lineup tweeting, “Regrettably, and after much careful and difficult consideration, we want to let you know that we won’t be performing at Fyre Fest in the Bahamas this weekend and next weekend. We’re not confident that we would have what we need to give you the quality of performances we always give fans.”

Today, McFarland declared that the Festival was off, but it would be rescheduled: “After assessing the situation this morning and looking at best options for our guests, we cannot move forward as we hoped we could,” he tweeted.

The luxury festival with weekend ticket prices ranging from $1,000 to $12,000, was anything but luxurious, according to Pitchfork.

Disgruntled attendees shared disappointing photos of their experiences. The “glamorous” accommodations were described as little more than disaster relief tents that couldn’t stand up to a disaster. The food and customer service was visibly underwhelming.

Some concertgoers weren’t even able to make it to the island location because planes were grounded, with the explanation that the island was at capacity.

Other acts scheduled to play Fyre this weekend include Pusha-T, Migos, Disclosure, Major Lazer, Kaytranada, and more.

So Fyre Fest is a complete disaster. Mass chaos. No organization. No one knows where to go. There are no villas, ju… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 27, 2017

This is how Fyre Fest handles luggage. Just drop it out of a shipping container. At night. With no lights.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

@FyreFraud Here's the dinner they fed us tonight. Literally slices of bread, cheese, and salad with no dressing.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Tr3vor (@trev4president) April 28, 2017