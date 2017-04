By Radio.com Staff

DJ Khaled has released the video for his new single “I’m The One,” and it’s a star-studded affair.

Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Quavo & Chance the Rapper are all featured on the track, and the posse parties together at a luxurious mansion in the new clip. Which begs the question: how to we get to be a part of this crew?

Check out the latest from DJ Khaled below: