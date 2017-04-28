All Time Low Debut ‘Life of the Party’ Music Video

By Abby Hassler

All Time Low debuted the music video for their newest track, “Life of the Party,” off their upcoming album Last Young Renegade, which arrives June 2.

Directed by Pat Tracy, this is the third track released by the Fueled By Ramen band ahead of their record release.

“Volume 3: Life of the Party: An anthem for a million hazy, wasted, restless nights; melancholy undertones full of waking regret and clumsy self-indulgence,” frontman Alex Gaskarth explained. “It speaks to the part of who we are that always wants to please, trying to live up to the expectations of the spotlight pointed back at us. We try so hard to become what we think the world wants, that sometimes we lose touch with who we really are.”

Watch the video below.