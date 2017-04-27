Young Thug’s Drake-Produced Singing Album Drops This Week

By Hayden Wright

Young Thug’s 2016 mixtape Jeffrey upended rap’s status quo with a provocative cover (of the rapper in women’s haute couture) and critical acclaim. His next project is a studio album—on which he primarily sings—executive produced by Drake.

On Twitter, Young Thug teased out the project’s title with an acronym: “E.B.B.T.G,” which stands for Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls. He also announced that the album drops this week.

Since Jeffrey, Young Thug has collaborated with Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Rick Ross and others. He also appeared on Drake’s More Life release. Whatever Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls contains, it’s bound to land slightly left of center.

Singing album this week... —

Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 27, 2017

E.B.B.T.G —

Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 27, 2017

EASY BREEZY BEAUTIFUL THUGGER GIRLS.... —

Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 27, 2017

@Drake will be EP'n my singing album. —

Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 27, 2017