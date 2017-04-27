DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Stone Sour Return New Album ‘Hydrograd’

April 27, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: stone sour

By Abby Hassler

Stone Sour will release their highly anticipated new album, Hydrograd, June 30. The band has released two tracks from the LP “Fabuless” and “Song #3.”

Related: Korn & Stone Sour Announce 2017 Summer Tour Dates

The song “Fabuless” is accompanied by an official music video, which was directed by Paul Brown and features the band performing for a crowd of inflatable “air dancers.”

The band kicks off their “The Serenity of Summer Tour” alongside Korn June 16 at Salt Lake City, traveling through the start of August.

Hydrograd is available for pre-order starting today on the band’s website, where fans will receive instant downloads of both tracks.

Check out the both new tracks below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live