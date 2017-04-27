Stone Sour Return New Album ‘Hydrograd’

By Abby Hassler

Stone Sour will release their highly anticipated new album, Hydrograd, June 30. The band has released two tracks from the LP “Fabuless” and “Song #3.”

The song “Fabuless” is accompanied by an official music video, which was directed by Paul Brown and features the band performing for a crowd of inflatable “air dancers.”

The band kicks off their “The Serenity of Summer Tour” alongside Korn June 16 at Salt Lake City, traveling through the start of August.

Hydrograd is available for pre-order starting today on the band’s website, where fans will receive instant downloads of both tracks.

Check out the both new tracks below.