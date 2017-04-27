Listen to a New Beatles Outtake from ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’

By Hayden Wright

The Beatles’ seminal Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band turns 50 this year, and the commemorative re-release includes 34 never-before-heard tracks from studio sessions. One of those rough cuts has debuted via the Beatles’ Vevo channel, and it’s an early iteration of the title track complete with studio chatter. Sixteen of the new tracks come from those sessions at EMI Studios and Regent Sound Studio in London, reports Pitchfork.

“It’s crazy to think that 50 years later we are looking back on this project with such fondness and a little bit of amazement at how four guys, a great producer and his engineers could make such a lasting piece of art,” Paul McCartney said in a press release.

Fans who buy the super deluxe box set also get a 144-page book commemorating the iconic album. Listen to the newest unearthed Beatles track here.