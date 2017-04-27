DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Temptations Bass Player Kerry Turman Dies after Performance

April 27, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: Kerry Turman, The Temptations

By Robyn Collins

The Temptations’ bassist, Kerry Turman, has died at the age of 59, after a performance in Missouri.

The musical group announced Turman’s death on its Facebook and Twitter accounts, saying: “The Temptations lost a dear member of our family. …Rest in peace, much love, much respect.”

The musician was found at a Cape Girardeau County hotel early Sunday, shortly after he performed Saturday night, according to Billboard.

Cape Girardeau County coroner John Clifton, shared that an initial autopsy indicates Turman died of natural causes. The full autopsy won’t be available for several weeks.

The Temptations are currently on tour with the Beach Boys. Turman had performed with them since the 1980s.

