James Blunt Roasted by Australian Comedian

By Hayden Wright

James Blunt’s quick wit has made his Twitter feed must-read material, but can he match his internet fame with critically acclaimed music? The jury is out — but an Australian satirist asked him that very question during a brutal interview. Blunt appeared on the “Hard Chat” segment of The Weekly and correspondent Tom Gleeson pulled no punches.

Related: James Blunt Debunks Ed Sheeran’s Face Slashing Story

“At the end of the music video for ‘You’re Beautiful,’ the character kills himself. Is that because he’s just heard the song?” Gleeson asked his “one-hit wonder” subject.

Blunt, an eminently good sport, said, “Absolutely.” The questions didn’t get easier:

“Now, you’re really good at writing great comebacks on Twitter. Wouldn’t it be easier to write great songs?”

“You were a judge on ‘The X Factor,’ where you criticized other people’s music. Isn’t that the pot calling the kettle shit?”

“You have a property in Switzerland…is that because of your passion for skiing, or tax havens?

Watch Blunt roll with the punches here: