DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Hayley Williams Loves Your ‘Hard Times’ Covers

April 27, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Hayley Williams, Paramore

By Robyn Collins

Paramore singer Hayley Williams seems pretty happy that fans are digging the band’s retro 80s single, “Hard Times.”

Related: Paramore Make a Fresh Start with New Sound on ‘After Laughter’

Williams re-tweeted fans cover versions of the new single, adding a special shout out to Sam Yung, who piano arrangement Hayley found particularly moving. “So crazy hearing so many HT covers & how they showcase the sneaky sadness of the song,” she tweeted on Wednesday night (Apr. 26). “Sam, this arrangement is beautiful. Thank you.”

Paramore’s fifth album, After Laughter, is scheduled to drop on May 12.

Check out some of Hayley’s favorite covers below.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live