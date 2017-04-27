Fall Out Boy Announce New Album ‘Mania,’ Debut Young and Menace’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Fall Out Boy is back. The band simultaneously announced news of an upcoming record, Mania, and released a compelling new music video for the album’s lead single, “Young And Menace.” The band also announced a tour in support of the new album.

Related: Fall Out Boy Release Short Film Art Project ‘Bloom’ by Bobby Hundreds

The video features giant llama costumes and a runaway child, while musically “Young And Menace” is a mix a hard rock, pop and a touch of EDM.

“There’s a lyric in the song, ‘trying to send the world a message, I was young and a menace,’ that reminded me of growing up in the suburbs of Chicago. I didn’t look like anyone there or feel like anyone – I felt like an outsider in my own town. It wasn’t until I discovered punk rock and that community that I realized I did fit in somewhere in this world – with the other people who didn’t fit in,” said Fall Out Boy bassist & lyricist Pete Wentz. “It’s hard to rationalize rage – it’s hard to quantify anxiety… this song does neither, it embraces the wave…”

Mania will be released on September 15, check out “Young and Menace,” and the band’s full tour itinerary below.

Friday, October 20 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

Saturday, October 21 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

Sunday, October 22 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Tuesday, October 24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday, October 25 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Friday, October 27 Boston, MA TD Garden

Saturday, October 28 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Sunday, October 29 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, November 2 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena

Friday, November 3 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Saturday, November 4 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

Sunday, November 5 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Tuesday, November 7 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Wednesday, November 8 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Friday, November 10 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Sunday, November 12 Seattle, WA KeyArena

Tuesday, November 14 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

Wednesday, November 15 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

Friday, November 17 Inglewood, CA The Forum

Saturday, November 18 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena