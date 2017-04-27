DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Fall Out Boy Announce New Album ‘Mania,’ Debut Young and Menace’ Video

April 27, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: Fall Out Boy

By Abby Hassler

Fall Out Boy is back. The band simultaneously announced news of an upcoming record, Mania, and released a compelling new music video for the album’s lead single, “Young And Menace.” The band also announced a tour in support of the new album.

Related: Fall Out Boy Release Short Film Art Project ‘Bloom’ by Bobby Hundreds

The video features giant llama costumes and a runaway child, while musically “Young And Menace” is a mix a hard rock, pop and a touch of EDM.

“There’s a lyric in the song, ‘trying to send the world a message, I was young and a menace,’ that reminded me of growing up in the suburbs of Chicago. I didn’t look like anyone there or feel like anyone – I felt like an outsider in my own town. It wasn’t until I discovered punk rock and that community that I realized I did fit in somewhere in this world – with the other people who didn’t fit in,” said Fall Out Boy bassist & lyricist Pete Wentz. “It’s hard to rationalize rage – it’s hard to quantify anxiety… this song does neither, it embraces the wave…”

Mania will be released on September 15, check out “Young and Menace,” and the band’s full tour itinerary below.

Friday, October 20 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
Saturday, October 21 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center
Sunday, October 22 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Tuesday, October 24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Wednesday, October 25 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
Friday, October 27 Boston, MA TD Garden
Saturday, October 28 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Sunday, October 29 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Thursday, November 2 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena
Friday, November 3 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Saturday, November 4 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
Sunday, November 5 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Tuesday, November 7 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Wednesday, November 8 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Friday, November 10 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Sunday, November 12 Seattle, WA KeyArena
Tuesday, November 14 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
Wednesday, November 15 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
Friday, November 17 Inglewood, CA The Forum
Saturday, November 18 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live