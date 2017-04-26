Korn Guitarist Talks 12-Year-Old Bassist: ‘He’s Having a Great Time’

By Hayden Wright

Korn fans raised eyebrows when the band announced that Tye Trujillo, the 12-year-old son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, would join the band for South American tour dates. The preteen bassist is talented by all accounts, but it still raises the question: “Is this really necessary?” There are plenty of grown-up bassists who don’t need school permission to join Korn on a nu-metal tour of Latin America, but then again —

Related: Metallica Bassist’s 12-Year-Old Son to Tour with Korn

“We’re having fun! He’s having a great time,” Korn guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer told NME. “His dad’s out here with us, just hanging out, shootin’ the s— and catching up. [Tye] knows like 17, 18 Korn songs, and he knows them really well – it’s crazy. All the stops, and the breaks… it’s crazy to see somebody that young so talented. He’s gonna be a professional musician, and to know that at that early of an age is just inspiring.”

You might wonder if a 12-year-old would feel a bit out-of-place on the road with guys in their mid- and late 40s. Tye, who was born in 2005, seems to be adjusting to his newfound fame like a pro.

“When we go to the shows, he’s got people wanting his picture and his autograph – he’s a little overwhelmed, but he’s handling himself just like his dad, which is cool, collected and modest,” Shaffer said.

Korn connected with Tye on a cellular level — insofar as his father is very famous.

“It’s not just some replacement – this is the DNA of Robert Trujillo, one of the greatest bass players on the planet!” Shaffer added. “You can see it – it’s crazy how much you see his dad in him.”

There’s no question that Tye is a gifted player. His own band The Helmets are mixing original music they’ve recorded. NME asked Schaffer if Korn might support Tye’s band on some future tour: “That would be really sweet, actually!”