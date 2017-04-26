DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Katy Perry, Haim & LCD Soundsystem Set for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Katy Perry and LCD Soundsystem will also perform in May April 26, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: haim, katy perry, lcd soundsystem

By Abby Hassler

Katy Perry, Haim and LCD Soundsystem will be taking the Saturday Night Live stage next month. An SNL social media post revealed the show’s May musical lineup, along with guest hosts Chris Pine, Melissa McCarthy and Dwayne Johnson.

Haim will perform May 13 with host McCarthy, and they immediately took to social media to express their excitement.

Related: Haim’s New Music Gets a Release Date?

“WE’RE PLAYING SNL AGAIN HOLY S—” they tweeted, quickly followed by “TO TOP IT ALL OFF @MELISSAMCCARTHY IS OUR HOST 😍😍😍”

Katy Perry will perform May 20 with Dwayne Johnson, while LCD Soundsystem will make their SNL debut May 6 with Chris Pine.

Check out the posts below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live