Katy Perry’s New Single ‘Bon Appétit’ Features Migos

By Radio.com Staff

Katy Perry took to social media this afternoon to confirm that her next single is called “Bon Appétit,” and it features Migos.

Related: Katy Perry Becomes Guy Fieri for Lookalike Day

Perry tweeted the single’s cover artwork along with a release date of this Friday, April 28. It seems likely Katy will perform the track live when she plays Saturday Night Live next month on May 13.

Check out Perry tweet below.