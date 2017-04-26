Jonathan Demme Passes at 73

By Radio.com Staff

Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of such films as The Silence of the Lambs, has passed at the age of 73.

Demme had strong ties to music, he directed the Talking Heads’ iconic 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense. He also worked on multiple projects with Neil Young, directed Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets of Philadelphia” music video (he also directed the film Philadelphia), and recently helmed Justin Timberlake’s concert film The 20/20 Experience.

Demme passed this morning as a result of complications due to heart disease and esophageal cancer.