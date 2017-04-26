John Legend Speaks Out Against President Trump

By Robyn Collins

As the 100th day of President Donald Trump’s term approaches, John Legend has harsh words to share about the Commander in Chief.

In a red carpet interview at the Time 100 Gala, the singer shared, “He’s manifestly unqualified, not curious, not good at legislating or really anything the job requires,” the multiple Grammy winner said. “He doesn’t have any depth about any subject.”

The singer, who performed at the event added, “He’s using the office of the presidency as a way to make money for himself with his businesses, so he’s corrupt. I can’t say anything nice about the guy, I think he’s one of the worst people I’ve ever encountered in public life.”

This is not the first time the artist has shared his feelings about the President. The artist got into a twitter battle with Donald Trump Jr. during the election run.